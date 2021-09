Tales of Arise comes out September 10th, and the demo is out now if you’re wanting to see if the 17th entry into the series is for you. Recent entries have been fun, but there’s not been a ton of innovation. Thankfully, Arise takes some risks that pay off in battles and art design. Additionally the game looks stunning on PS5. On PS5 you also have the option of framerate or graphics priority. On the framerate option, the game runs at about 60FPS and on graphics mode, it’s in 4K. Load times are also shorter.