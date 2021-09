The Cedar County Fairgrounds were VERY busy on Friday and Saturday!. Sometime last week, I came across an event on Instagram that piqued my interest. It was called the Good Makers Market, and it was set to return to Tipton on September 4th and 5th. I had never heard of it before, but the photos looked incredible, so I decided to check it out. On Saturday morning, I got up early and made my way to the Cedar Country Fairgrounds, and I'm SO glad I did!