Iowa Corn Growers Association Holds Annual Grassroots Summit

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor applauded Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar’s efforts to include support for homegrown biofuels in Congress’ upcoming budget reconciliation process. Klobuchar was joined by several colleagues in sending a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, asking for Congressional leadership to include key biofuel initiatives in reconciliation. Those initiatives include the Biofuel Infrastructure and Agricultural Market Expansion Act, the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, the Clean Fuels Vehicle Act, the Biodiesel Tax Credit Extension Act, and the extension of the Second-Generation Biofuel Producer Tax Credit. In the letter, the members say, “Providing additional market access for higher blends of low carbon fuels in the budget reconciliation process will create jobs in rural communities, lower the price of fuel at the pump, reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, and will decrease carbon emissions.” Skor appreciates the members who are fighting for the biofuel industry. “We’re currently working on several biofuel issues before Congress,” she says. “That includes a legislative effort to allow retailers to sell E-15 year-round.” She also says the initiatives would return certainty to the biofuels market as it faces regulatory uncertainty from this administration.