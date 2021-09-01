Iowa Corn Growers Association Holds Annual Grassroots Summit

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, the Iowa Corn Growers Association® (ICGA) hosted the Annual Grassroots Summit allowing ICGA delegates to set the direction for state and federal policy priorities for the coming year. During the Summit, a united group of over 100 farmer delegates voiced their support for the Next Generation Fuels Act, H.R. 5089, legislation to transition gasoline to higher octane ethanol fuel to reduce harmful emissions, improve air quality, increase fuel efficiency, and grow future demand for corn.

