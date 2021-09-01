Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Zinc-infused proteins are the secret that allows scorpions, spiders and ants to puncture tough skin

By Become an author
Posted by 
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 6 days ago

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea

Many small animals grow their teeth, claws and other “tools” out of materials that are filled with zinc, bromine and manganese, reaching up to 20% of the material’s weight. My colleagues and I call these “heavy element biomaterials,” and in a new paper, we suggest that these materials make it possible for animals to grow scalpel-sharp and precisely shaped tools that are resistant to breaking, deformation and wear.

Because of the small size of things like ant teeth, it has been hard for biologists to test how well the materials they are made of resist fractures, impacts and abrasions. My research group developed machines and methods to test these and other properties, and along with our collaborators, we studied their composition and molecular structure.

We examined ant mandible teeth and found that they are a smooth mix of proteins and zinc, with single zinc atoms attached to about a quarter of the amino acid units that make up the proteins forming the teeth. In contrast, calcified tools – like human teeth – are made of relatively large chunks of calcium minerals. We think the lack of chunkiness in heavy element biomaterials makes them better than calcified materials at forming smooth, precisely shaped and extremely sharp tools.

To evaluate the advantages of heavy element biomaterials, we estimated the force, energy and muscle size required for cutting with tools made of different materials. Compared with other hard materials grown by these animals, the wear-resistant zinc material enables heavily used tools to puncture stiff substances using only one-fifth of the force. The estimated advantage is even greater relative to calcified materials that – since they can’t be nearly as sharp as heavy element biomaterials - can require more than 100 times as much force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMzPv_0bjHk1DA00
Biomaterials that incorporate zinc (red) and manganese (orange) are located in the important cutting and piercing edges of ant mandibles, worm jaws and other ‘tools.’ Robert Schofield , CC BY-ND

Why it matters

It’s not surprising that materials that could make sharp tools would evolve in small animals. A tick and a wolf both need to puncture the same elk skin, but the wolf has vastly stronger muscles. The tick can make up for its tiny muscles by using sharper tools that focus force onto smaller regions.

But, like a sharp pencil tip, sharper tool tips break more easily. The danger of fracture is made even worse by the tendency for small animals to extend their reach using long thin tools – like those pictured above. And a chipped claw or tooth may be fatal for a small animal that doesn’t have the strength to cut with blunted tools.

But we found that heavy element biomaterials are also particularly hard and damage-resistant.

From an evolutionary perspective, these materials allow smaller animals to consume tougher foods. And the energy saved by using less force during cutting can be important for any animal. These advantages may explain the widespread use of heavy element biomaterials in nature – most ants, many other insects, spiders and their relatives, marine worms, crustaceans and many other types of organisms use them.

What still isn’t known

While my team’s research has clarified the advantages of heavy element biomaterials, we still don’t know exactly how zinc and manganese harden and protect the tools.

One possibility is that a small fraction of the zinc, for example, forms bridges between proteins, and these cross-links stiffen the material – like crossbeams stiffen a building. We also think that when a fang bangs into something hard, these zinc cross-links may break first, absorbing energy to keep the fang itself from chipping.

We speculate that the abundance of extra zinc is a ready supply for healing the material by quickly reestablishing the broken zinc-histidine cross-links between proteins.

The potential that these materials are self-healing makes them even more interesting, and our team’s next step is to test this hypothesis. Eventually we may find that self-healing or other features of heavy element biomaterials could lead to improved materials for things like small medical devices.

[Over 110,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zinc#Ants#Spiders#Puncture#Insects#The Research Brief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Wildlifeearth.com

Largest known flying reptile was like a real-life dragon

A massive pterosaur once flew over the Australian outback with a wingspan of over 22 feet, according to a new study from the University of Queensland. The experts report that this “fearsome dragon” is the largest known flying reptile of its kind. The research team was led by PhD candidate...
Animalsgentside.co.uk

Mosquito bite: Here’s how the insects choose their prey

Have you ever noticed that even when you’re in a room full of people, you seem to be the no.1 victim of mosquito bites? As a matter of fact, these bloodthirsty creatures do have a preference on who to snack on and here’s what attracts them the most. Sensitive to...
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

7 Things Bringing Scorpions Into Your Home

There are few pests that cause quite the level of paralyzing fear as scorpions—and with good reason. Globally, nearly 1.2 million people are stung by scorpions each year, resulting in approximately 3,250 total deaths. In the U.S., approximately 1,700 scorpion encounters are reported to poison control centers anually, with approximately 9 percent of those who encounter these arachnids requiring medical care. However, it's not just out in the wild where you may find yourself running into a scorpion—read on to discover how you could be accidentally inviting scorpions into your home.
AnimalsNEWS10 ABC

Giant tortoise filmed ‘deliberately’ hunting, eating a baby bird in first documented video of its kind

(NEXSTAR) – Video of a giant tortoise hunting down and eating a baby bird is leaving biologists a little shell-shocked. The video, filmed in July on Fregate Island in the Seychelles, has been released as part of a recent study published in the scientific journal Current Biology. In the clip, the tortoise (Aldabrachelys gigantea) is seen “deliberately” hunting a tern chick that had fallen from its nest and landed on a log.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Three New Species of Hand-Standing Spotted Skunks Discovered

Redesignating an endangered subspecies as a separate species could help it get protected. Picture a skunk. You’re probably thinking of a stocky animal, around the size of a housecat, black with white stripes, like Pepé Le Pew. That describes North America’s most common skunk, the striped skunk, but they also have smaller, spotted cousins. Scientists still have a lot to learn about spotted skunks, starting with how many kinds of them even exist—over the years, the number of recognized species has ranged from two to fourteen, and lately, scientists have agreed there are four. But in a new paper in Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution, researchers analyzed skunk DNA and found that there aren’t four species of spotted skunk after all: there are seven.
WildlifeElko Daily Free Press

Nature Notes: Misconceptions about hummingbirds

What would summer be without hummingbirds? What other bird (other than house sparrows) spend so much time in your yard and often within view? In my yard, they are present from mid-May to mid-September. What other bird comes as close to you as a hummingbird? Who has not had a hummingbird hover in front of your face? Yet misconceptions abound concerning these birds that bring so much pleasure to so many people.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Plant trees without plastic protective tubes, scientists suggest

Reforestation projects in the UK should consider planting new trees without the common plastic guards designed to protect saplings, a new study suggests.The polypropylene tubes help young trees survive their first five years by keeping animals at bay, but plans to markedly increase Britain’s forest cover to combat the climate crisis could mean vast quantities of plastic filling the countryside.Comparing plastic and bio-material sleeves with unprotected planting, scientists from University College London found reforestation without the tubes was preferable.Their study is published in Science of The Total Environment.It analysed scenarios including planting unprotected trees, planting them with plastic tubes...
Wildlifeknpr

This Sweet White Flower Is Actually A Sneaky Carnivore, Scientists Discover

A pretty little white flower that grows near urban centers of the Pacific Northwest turns out to be a killer. The bog-dwelling western false asphodel, Triantha occidentalis, was first described in the scientific literature in 1879. But until now, no one realized this sweet-looking plant used its sticky stem to catch and digest insects, according to researchers who note in their study published Monday it's the first new carnivorous plant to be discovered in about 20 years.
AnimalsPhys.org

Watch this slow but deadly tortoise hunt a baby bird

A predator doesn't need to have the quickest speed or reflexes to catch a bird. In a paper publishing August 23 in the journal Current Biology, researchers report the first documented evidence of a tortoise going in for the kill: biting the head of, killing, and eating a tern chick. This is the first time such behavior has been captured on camera, and it's likely not the only case of tortoise bird slaughter that's occurred.
AgriculturePhys.org

Protecting gardens and crops from insects using the 'smell of fear'

For home gardeners and farmers, herbivorous insects present a major threat to their hard work and crop yields. The predator insects that feed on these bugs emit odors that pests can sense, which changes the pests' behavior and even their physiology to avoid being eaten. With bugs becoming more resistant to traditional pesticides, researchers now report they have developed a way to bottle the "smell of fear" produced by predators to repel and disrupt destructive insects naturally without the need for harsh substances.
AnimalsScientist

Talking Duck Stuns Animal Behavior Researcher

If it walks like a duck and talks like a person, it’s probably a musk duck (Biziura lobata)—the only waterfowl species known that can learn sounds from other species. The Australian species’ facility for vocal learning had been mentioned anecdotally in the ornithological literature; now, a paper published September 6 in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B reviews and discusses the evidence, which includes 34-year-old recordings made of a human-reared musk duck named Ripper engaging in an aggressive display while quacking “you bloody fool.”
AnimalsEurekAlert

Baby birds tune in from egg

Ever wondered why birds are born to peep, chirrup and sing? Surprisingly international avian experts have shown this to be true, literally, after finding fluctuations in bird species’ heartbeat responses to their parents’ calls – from inside the egg. Using non-invasive techniques, a study led by Flinders University’s BirdLab research...

Comments / 0

Community Policy