Neil Young has withdrawn from the 2021 edition of Farm Aid over COVID-19 concerns, as Consequence points out. The musician, who is a Farm Aid board member and co-founder, broke the news on his Neil Young Archives website earlier today (August 18). “I find myself wondering whether Farmaid will be safe for everyone with the Covid pandemic surging,” Young wrote. “I worry about that. I don’t want to let anybody down, but still can’t shake the feeling that it might not be safe for everyone.” He added: “I don’t want to play until you feel safe, and it is indeed, safe.” Young also mentioned that festival is sold out.