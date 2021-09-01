Priya Ragu – ‘damnshestamil’ review: Tamil-Swiss star carves out a world of her own
Priya Ragu’s songs move like time-lapse footage of a bustling city. The ever-shifting instrumentation is made from the free-form elements of alternative R&B, soul, pop and Tamil music while ambient samples whirl around, heavy beats bump up against pin-sharp melodies and moments of silence are frequently weaved in to add tension. Much like a crowd descending upon a central, brightly-lit hub, they often cycle through several forms in a matter of minutes, offering new, visceral discoveries at every turn.www.nme.com
