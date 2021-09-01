Cancel
Incredible Hulk #1 CGC 8.0 Copy Over $100,000 At ComicConnect

By Jeremy Konrad
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncredible Hulk #1 has always been a really tough book to find a copy of. In my 30 years of collecting, I have only come across one copy out in the wild that I got to hold in my hand, and that one was a trainwreck. Not at all like this copy, a freaking CGC 8.0 copy on auction today at ComicConnect. This is one of the nicest copies of this book there is; another 8.0 recently sold for $150,000. Could this one beat it? It currently sits at $110,000 as of this writing, so it has a ways to go, but that number is going to shoot up fast for sure as bidding closes. You can see it below.

