Incredible Hulk #1 CGC 8.0 Copy Over $100,000 At ComicConnect

Poison Ivy is all the rage now, but a funny story about this book, her first appearance in Batman #181. One day at my local Goodwill, I walked in, and there, sitting on the counter, was a pretty nice copy of this book. I asked how much, and they said $5. Now, I almost had a heart attack, and right as I was going to snatch it up, a fellow Goodwill employee came over and spilled an entire large pop right onto the book, soaking it. I had to leave quickly, or else I might have cried. Anyway, this CGC 9.6 copy taking bids at ComicConnect today for sure has had no pop spilled on it, and since it is currently sitting at $30,000, we will see how high it actually gets. Check it out below.