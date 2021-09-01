Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Riverdale Season 5 E14 Preview: Archie & Jughead Confront Their Pasts

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, if for no other reason this week's episode of The CW's Riverdale is already getting points in two impressive ways. First, that the title "Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery" is a nod to the classic-yet-underappreciated horror anthology from Rod Serling (personally, we like it better than The Twilight Zone). Then there's the matter of series star Mädchen Amick also taking over the director's chair for this chapter- and what a round of drama it is! While Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie (KJ Apa) begin confronting their respective past traumas, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (multi-tasker Amick) may have a break in their investigation of the missing Polly. And after learning there's palladium underneath her family's maple groves, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) enlists some help:

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mädchen Amick
Person
Cole Sprouse
Person
Kj Apa
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Lili Reinhart
Person
Skeet Ulrich
Person
Charles Melton
Person
Vanessa Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Television Studios#Archie Jughead#Cw#Javascript#Riverdale 5#Riverdale High#Fp Jones#Warner Bros#Cbs Television Studios#Berlanti Productions#Bleeding Cool Tv#Instagram#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13 Preview: Killer Truckers & Dogfighting?

To say that learning Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) backstory last week only further complicates things for Reggie (Charles Melton) would be an understatement. But in this week's episode of The CW's Riverdale, he'll have a chance to prove to Veronica (Camila Mendes) – and himself – that he can make the right call. And that's just one piece of the puzzle that is "Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs". In the following preview package, you'll find Archie (KJ Apa) still dealing with his military past, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) & Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) set a trap at Pop's… and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) looks for a little one-on-one time with Kevin (Casey Cott):
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Riverdale’ Season 5 Episode 13 Photos, Plot, Cast, and Trailer

The CW’s Riverdale season five episode 13 returns to the season’s normal timeline after an episode that traveled back in time to show Hiram’s backstory. Directed by Gabriel Correa from a script by Evan Kyle, episode 13 – “Reservoir Dogs” – will air on August 25, 2021. The cast of...
TV SeriesComicBook

Riverdale: "The Night Gallery" Preview Released

The CW has released a new trailer for "Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery", the fourteenth episode of Riverdale's fifth season. The episode, which is directed by series regular Madchen Amick, will bring some new developments in the show's ever-evolving array of storylines, including Hiram Lodge's (Mark Consuelos) quest for the rare mineral known as palladium. Apparently, that search will put Cheryl Blossom's (Madelaine Petsch) maple groves in danger, leading to her needing help from Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) and his crew. As the promo shows, Archie will be dealing with his escalating PTSD from his time in the Army, and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) will be diving into the darkest moments of his past.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin S01E01 Script Cover, Filming Update

Heading into the weekend, EP/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) shared a look at Bailee Madison (Good Witch), Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon), and Maia Reficco (Evita, Kally's Mashup) reporting for filming later this month. Now, Aguirre-Sacasa is sharing some intel on the first episode of his and co-EP/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring's (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) pseudo-sequel/spinoff Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, along with the news that filming will be starting in 11 days.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

The Women of Riverdale Go Full Coyote Ugly in New Musical Sneak Peek

Watch: Michael Consuelos Talks Riverdale Return & Working With Dad Mark. Rock 'n' roll has come to Riverdale. In an exclusive clip from the Aug. 25 episode of the CW series, the ladies of Riverdale—including Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook)—climb onto a bar top to perform Poison's 1988 hit "Nothin' But a Good Time." The scene may seem familiar to millennial fans of Riverdale, as it's clearly inspired by the 2000 cult classic Coyote Ugly.
TV SeriesElite Daily

This Riverdale Season 6 Photo Teases "The Ultimate Battle Between Good And Evil"

After Riverdale Season 4 was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first three episodes of Season 5 showed the conclusion of the Core Four's high school years before revealing what they're up to as adults. Now, fans can get excited about watching even more twisted nonsense unfold in the Town with Pep, because the show has been officially renewed for another season. As you wait for the next big premiere, here are the Riverdale Season 6 details we know so far.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Riverdale’ Season 6 Begins Production

No, you haven’t gone madder than Nana Rose ranting about maple-soaked aliens in a barrel: Riverdale hasn’t finished airing Season 5, but Season 6 has already started production as of today. And according to a tease posted by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the previous five seasons have just been the beginning.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Riverdale Review: Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs (Season 5 Episode 13)

The characters in Riverdale Season 5 Episode 14, “Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs,” may not all be having a good time, but the events of this wicked little town are nothing short of captivating. Mixing and matching uncommon dynamics is a trick Riverdale finally discovered once Season 5 premiered, and it...
TV SeriesComicBook

Riverdale Showrunner Teases Season 6 Production Start With Ominous Message

The fifth season of Riverdale is currently in full swing, and it's definitely delivering unexpected plotlines on a week-to-week basis. Luckily, with the series' sixth season expected to debut in November on The CW, we won't have to wait long between seasons — and apparently, they're one step closer to being a reality. On Tuesday, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to social media to reveal that Season 6 of the Archie Comics-inspired series has now begun filming. The post, which you can check out below, also ominously teases that "Forces are gathering for the ultimate battle between Good and Evil as the cameras begin to roll on #Riverdale Season Six. But who will stand on which side? And who will live, and who will die? Everything has been a prelude to this," accompanied by a string of emojis.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Riverdale season 5 episode 15 spoilers: The Pussycats are back!

Next week on Riverdale season 5 episode 15, we’re going to see a heck of a fun, nostalgic hour of television. How can it not be when you consider the return of Josie and the Pussycats? Ashleigh Murray is back after being a part of the short-lived spin-off Katy Keene and she’s not alone. You’re going to see Valerie and Melody play a big role for the first time in a while.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Riverdale boss alludes to dramatic season 6 with first-look teaser

Riverdale season five may not be over just yet, but the show's creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is teasing fans that season six might just be the most dramatic yet. The CW series came back from hiatus last month and will wrap up its fifth season on October 6. However, production on the next episodes has now commenced.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 13

Did Archie manage to confront his past trauma in the army?. On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13, Eric reached out to his friend about his PTSD. Meanwhile, Betty and Tabitha worked together to track down the Lonely Highway Killer. Elsewhere, Cheryl allowed some of her old friends back into her...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

DC's Legends Of Tomorrow Season 6 E14 Preview: Constantine Comes Clean

Welcome back to another round of previews for The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, as we take a look at the 14th episode of Season 6, "There Will Be Brood". And if you haven't gotten that sense yet that Matt Ryan's John Constantine will be heading off to different pastures (not necessarily greener) sooner rather than later (more on that below), Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) realizing what Constantine's been up to might just change that. And will lead to an unexpected and personal discovery for Spooner. Meanwhile, our Legends have a plan involving Rory (Dominic Purcell) that might just be to everyone's benefit.
Visual ArtDecider

‘Riverdale’: How Cheryl’s Wild “Night Gallery” Paintings Got Made

On this past week’s episode of Riverdale, “Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery,” Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) invited her ex-girlfriend and ex-art dealer Minerva Marble (Adeline Rudolph) to her home for three twisted tales of terror, all hinging on paintings she had made of her friends. But — and this is probably not a huge shocker for anyone — the paintings were not created by Petsch. They were actually crafted by Vancouver based artist Oksana Gaidasheva.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Riverdale star Ashleigh Murray gives hints about Josie's season 5 return

Riverdale star Ashleigh Murray has teased her character Josie's return with some hints about what to expect. The character was last seen in season three, with the Pussycats – Valerie (Hayley Law) and Melody (Asha Bromfield) – last seen in season two, and they'll all be back for what seems to be a pretty unmissable episode.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Riverdale: Ashleigh Murray Previews How Josie's Return Finally Gives Her Character a Much-Deserved Spotlight

Riverdale fans have complained for years that Ashleigh Murray’s character Josie needed more screen time, and apparently, the Riverdale writers heard them… and so did Murray. Murray was a series regular when the CW teen soap debuted in 2017, but Josie was often sidelined in favor of other cast members, and Murray exited the series after Season 3 to play Josie on spinoff Katy Keene — which was then cancelled after just one season. Murray thought she was saying goodbye to the role for good: “After we did Katy Keene, and it unfortunately didn’t go for a second season, I just figured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy