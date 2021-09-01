Riverdale Season 5 E14 Preview: Archie & Jughead Confront Their Pasts
Okay, if for no other reason this week's episode of The CW's Riverdale is already getting points in two impressive ways. First, that the title "Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery" is a nod to the classic-yet-underappreciated horror anthology from Rod Serling (personally, we like it better than The Twilight Zone). Then there's the matter of series star Mädchen Amick also taking over the director's chair for this chapter- and what a round of drama it is! While Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie (KJ Apa) begin confronting their respective past traumas, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (multi-tasker Amick) may have a break in their investigation of the missing Polly. And after learning there's palladium underneath her family's maple groves, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) enlists some help:
