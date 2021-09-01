Ford E-Transit priced from £42,000 in the UK, more info released
Ford has released more details about the E-Transit as the electric van approaches its European debut at the CV Show 2021 in Birmingham UK (September 7–9). Arriving in the first half of 2022 in Europe, the E-Transit will be priced from £42,000 in the UK, excluding VAT. While Ford does not provide more details, that’s likely the price before incentives. Order books will open in October in Britain, with the first deliveries expected in spring across the continent.uk.motor1.com
Comments / 0