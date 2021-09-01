Ford E-Transit priced from £42,000 in the UK, more info released

A love letter to African culture, Daily Paper launches “From Africa to the World,” the next step in its commitment to building a global community with Africa at its heart. At the core of Daily Paper is three friends from Amsterdam, friends that decided to embark on a journey to explore the mutual African roots they share. From the brand’s inception and blog days in 2008 to its first collection of five t-shirts in 2012 and the opening of the London flagship store in 2021, Daily Paper’s growth through a labor of love has never let go of the explorative spirit that birthed it.