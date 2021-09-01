Cancel
Protests

Seven Hong Kong Activists Sentenced for Taking Part in 2019 Anti-Government Protest

Voice of America
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were sentenced Wednesday to lengthy jail sentences for taking part in an unauthorized protest in 2019. The activists include such figures as former legislators Cyd Ho, Yeung Sum, Albert Ho and Leung Kwok-hung, known as “Long Hair,” and Raphael Wong, Figo Chan and Avery Ng of the League of Social Democrats party.

When Hong Kong passed its controversial national security law in June 2020, opponents warned that it would lead to censorship of voices critical of China's Communist government, which sought to bring the semi-autonomous city back under its control. Those fears were vindicated in mid-June, when police stormed the offices of Apple Daily, one of the last pro-democracy newspapers and an unapologetic defender of Hong Kong's autonomy.
Extinction Rebellion protest: Activists bring parts of London to standstill and daub bank with paint

Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked roads in parts of London, as they gathered to demand action on the climate crisis.The campaigners, staging a fifth day of protests that are due to last another week, target London’s financial institutions, starting with a ‘blood money’ march.The “Impossible Rebellion” organisers called for a halt to all investment in fossil fuels, which emit damaging greenhouse gases when burnt.Protesters in city suits daubed the famous Guildhall in the City of London in red paint, and splashed it on buildings including Standard Chartered bank and outside the London Stock Exchange.Tonight, the group blocked Queen Victoria Street close to Bank Station with bamboo structures. Read More Concern over climate crisis at highest level in 30 years in wake of IPCC report, poll findsExtinction Rebellion: What does eco protest group have planned for London?Extinction Rebellion: ‘The planet is f****d up,’ say protesters blocking Oxford Circus
Belarusian lawyers disbarred for defending anti-government protesters

MINSK, Belarus: Belarus has disbarred 23 lawyers in the past year who represented dissidents, according to the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH). Others have been pressured to leave the country. Belarusian lawyer Mikhail Kirilyuk, 38, who has defended anti-government protesters and publicly criticized President Alexander Lukashenko, said he received...
Hong Kong singer and activist Denise Ho says concerts cancelled

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong singer and activist Denise Ho said on Wednesday an arts organisation has cancelled her concerts due to be held this month, further stoking worries over artistic freedoms in the former British colony. In a statement on Twitter, Ho's company Goomusic Ltd said...
China Could Ban The Avengers Movies Due To Hong Kong Protests

As the most commercially successful franchise of all-time, it’s not a shock that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is massively popular in China, the world’s fastest-growing market for cinema. The last thirteen installments in the series have each earned in excess of $100 million in the nation, even if there’s no sign yet of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings or Eternals making it past the censorship board.
Thai Royalist Turns Protester as Anti-Government Movement Broadens

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Often seen at the wheel of one of his supercars, Thai ultra-royalist Tanat "Nat" Thanakitamnuay became a well-known face at demonstrations that ushered in Thailand's 2014 coup. Now he is back on the streets demanding the removal of coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister and reforms...
Thai PM survives no confidence vote as more anti-government protests planned

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and five cabinet ministers comfortably survived a vote of no confidence in parliament on Saturday as activists planned more protests https://www.reuters.com/article/us-thailand-protests-idUSKBN2FZ0HB against the government. Prayuth received 264 votes in favour and 208 against. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and four other cabinet ministers...
Hong Kong condemns seven politicians prodemocracy to up to 16 months in jail

At least 11 months in jail, 7 outstanding prodemocratic politicians from Hong Kong should be passed by their participation in an unauthorized demonstration in October 2019, the Hongkonese press reported today. Judge Amanda Woodcock communicated on Wednesday sentences for incitement charges for participation in a protest that did not have...
US Condemns Prison Sentences for Belarusian Opposition Leaders

KYIV - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the sentencing Monday of two Belarusians who organized protests against longtime president Alexander Lukashenko. Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak, top members of the opposition Coordination Council, were charged with extremism and trying to seize power illegally Sunday. Both have denied any wrongdoing.
Hong Kong activists criticise government over ‘foreign agents’ label

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China has refused to hand over details of its operations and finances. A protest leader has accused the Hong Kong government of arbitrarily labelling pro-democracy organisations as foreign agents, making them subject to prosecution under tough national security laws.
Hong Kong police arrest defiant Tiananmen vigil leaders

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested four leaders of the group that organized the city's annual Tiananmen Square commemorations after they refused to cooperate in a national security investigation, the group said. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China had openly...
Taliban Name New Afghan Government Amid Protests in Kabul

The Taliban named Mullah Hasan Akhund, an associate of the movement's late founder Mullah Omar, as the head of Afghanistan's new government on Tuesday, with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the movement's political office, as deputy. Sarajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network, designated as a...
Guinea Junta Leader Promises 'Government of National Union'

WASHINGTON - The military leaders who seized power and dissolved Guinea's National Assembly said Monday they would set up a transitional government. The details of the promised transition were not immediately clear, but they followed widespread condemnation of the coup from the international community. In a speech the day after...
Taliban Announces Interim Government, Breaks up Protests

The Taliban on Tuesday announced an interim Cabinet that placed longtime members of the group in top jobs. Many had led the 20-year battle against the U.S.-led coalition and the Afghan government. Interim Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its...
Myanmar cell towers attacked after shadow government 'war' call

Protesters have destroyed around a dozen military-owned communications towers in Myanmar, witnesses and reports said Wednesday, after the country's self-proclaimed shadow government issued a call for a "defensive war" against the junta. Two more masts were destroyed elsewhere in the Sagaing region, local sources told AFP. - 'Defensive war' - While attacks on military-owned infrastructure and businesses have been seen before, Tuesday's spate of blasts comes after a call to arms from the so-called National Unity Government (NUG).
RISE will return to Hong Kong in 2022

In November 2019, while large pro-democracy demonstrations were taking place, Web Summit announced it was postponing RISE to 2021. Then in December 2020, it said that the 2021 event would not be held, and RISE would instead resume in Kuala Lumpur in 2022. In an emailed statement, a RISE spokesperson...

