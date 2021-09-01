Flood Warning issued for City of Fairfax, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Fairfax; Fairfax The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flood Warning for Central Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia * Until noon EDT. * At 835 AM EDT, stream gauges report water levels continue to rise from earlier heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fairfax... Vienna Mantua... Pimmit Hills Burke... Oakton Tysons Corner... Wolf Trap Great Falls... Merrifield I66 and I495 Interchange... West Springfield Fairfax Station... Dunn Loring Clifton... Belleview