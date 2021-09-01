Texas Football: 4-Star IOL TJ Shanahan rapidly rising for Longhorns

Texas Football Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. Although the 2022 Texas football recruiting class is what has come to the forefront of late for new head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff heading into the fall, the 2023 class is still important to hit on too. Texas is falling a bit behind of late on the recruiting trail with the 2023 class. At one point, Texas was off to a nice start in the 2023 class.