Broward County, FL

'Zero Empty Spaces' Keeps Opening Artist Studio Spaces During Pandemic — And Artists Keep Coming

By WLRN 91.3 FM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July 2019 — a pre-pandemic world — WLRN looked at a brand-new initiative for artists in Broward County called "Zero Empty Spaces." "Cities don't like empty storefronts. They aren't good for business, and tourists notice when there's a dark shop in a row of otherwise bright stores and restaurants. A new initiative in Fort Lauderdale called Zero Empty Spaces is inviting artists to move in to some of those empty stores, acting as an intermediary between artists and property owners. The initiative is just getting started, and it's in a trial period on Las Olas Blvd."

