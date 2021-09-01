Expired Natural Resources Board Member Prehn Asks Court to Continue Serving

A member of Wisconsin Natural Resources Board whose term has expired continues to maintain he can stay on. In a recent court filing, attorneys for Fred Prehn of Wausau argue state law and past Supreme Court rulings support his contention that he can continue serving until a successor is confirmed by the state Senate. Prehn is asking a Dane County court to declare he can remain until that occurs, and that he’s legally in the post. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit seeking to force out the appointee of former Governor Scott Walker – either through a court order or a declaration that Governor Tony Evers has authority to remove him for his own appointee.