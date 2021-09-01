Cancel
Congress & Courts

Expired Natural Resources Board Member Prehn Asks Court to Continue Serving

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA member of Wisconsin Natural Resources Board whose term has expired continues to maintain he can stay on. In a recent court filing, attorneys for Fred Prehn of Wausau argue state law and past Supreme Court rulings support his contention that he can continue serving until a successor is confirmed by the state Senate. Prehn is asking a Dane County court to declare he can remain until that occurs, and that he’s legally in the post. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit seeking to force out the appointee of former Governor Scott Walker – either through a court order or a declaration that Governor Tony Evers has authority to remove him for his own appointee.

Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Republicans have turned the Natural Resources Board into a political swamp

(MADISON)—Today, Senator Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) issued the following statement regarding information that has been brought to light about coordination between Natural Resources Board Chair Dr. Frederick Prehn, lobbyists, and Republican officials to undemocratically maintain control over the NRB:. “Dr. Prehn insists that everyone calling for him to step down and...
Congress & Courts
Urban Milwaukee

State High Court Wary of Doing Redistricting

The conservative legal outfit Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) is once again urging the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take control of drawing the state’s political maps. But the best arguments against doing so have come from none other than the conservative justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court itself.
Politics
Wisconsin Examiner

Emails show Prehn coordinated with Republican officials, lobbyists as he clings to expired seat

Fred Prehn, the chair of the Natural Resources Board (NRB) who has generated controversy and complaints for refusing to vacate his seat after his term expired in May, coordinated and communicated with high-profile Republican officials and lobbyists as he planned to maintain Republicans’ grip on the state’s conservation policy, emails obtained by the Wisconsin Examiner […] The post Emails show Prehn coordinated with Republican officials, lobbyists as he clings to expired seat appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Public Health

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) started actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.

