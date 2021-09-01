Cancel
Congress & Courts

Federal Panel Grants Republican Request To Intervene In Suit Over Redistricting

wwisradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal panel of judges has granted a Republican request to let lawmakers intervene in a suit over redistricting. A second request to intervene by voting advocacy groups is still pending. The court wants to consolidate the suits and has given all parties until next Tuesday to show reasons why that shouldn’t happen. The lawsuit over redistricting was brought by Democrats last month. They want the federal court to draw the next set of political maps for Wisconsin. They argue state lawmakers and Governor Tony Evers aren’t likely to reach a timely consensus.

Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Watchdog asks for ethics probe after Republicans threaten retaliation over Jan. 6 records requests

A watchdog group has filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia warned of consequences for telecommunication companies that comply with subpoenas issued by the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6. attack on the U.S. Capitol building seeking internet and phone records.
Presidential Electionwwisradio.com

Half Of Money Devoted To Election Investigation Goes To Data Analysis

Almost half of the $676,000 being spent on an investigation of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin is going for data analysis. The contract for the Republican-led project was released to the Associated Press Wednesday under the open records law. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has been hired to lead that investigation. Democratic Governor Tony Evers has called the amount of state taxpayer money being spent “outrageous.” He says the probe is a waste of money.
Madison, WIChannel 3000

Wisconsin Legislature allowed to intervene in redistricting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A three-judge panel of federal judges has granted the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature’s request to intervene in a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats. A request by the Legislature to intervene in a second similar redistricting case, brought by voting advocacy groups, is pending. The court said its...
Ohio Statewosu.org

Ohio Redistricting Panel To Miss Redrawing Deadline

The panel charged with redrawing Ohio’s state legislative districts for the next 10 years will miss its Sept. 1 deadline. That means an automatic extension until Sept. 15. Senate Democrats submitted the first map proposal Tuesday, but Republicans indicated GOP versions of the newly drawn maps are still in the works.
Indiana, PADerrick

After census, citizens panels seek sway in redistricting

The Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission held numerous public hearings. It produced a report prioritizing redistricting criteria. Soon, the bipartisan panel will cap its work by drafting new voting maps for Indiana's nine U.S. House seats and 150 state legislative districts based on the latest census data. Despite all that work...
Virginia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Virginia Republicans file suit over McAuliffe’s paperwork

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican Party of Virginia filed a lawsuit Thursday asking the courts to remove Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe from the ballot for failing to sign an official form declaring his candidacy. The McAuliffe campaign dismissed the suit as “desperate” and “Trumpian.”. McAuliffe won a June primary...
PoliticsKNOX News Radio

Redistricting panel to hold ND legislative districts at 47

A panel of North Dakota lawmakers has agreed to use the current number of legislators and the districts they represent as a template for redrawing new legislative boundaries. The redistricting committee began the task of redistricting today (Thui). When it’s finalized later this year, it likely will show urban areas...
Texas StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law

TYLER, Texas — (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an elections overhaul into law Tuesday that adds more voting restrictions in the booming state, after Democrats spent months protesting what they say are efforts to weaken minority turnout and preserve the GOP's eroding dominance. Abbott signed the sweeping...
Texas StateWashington Post

What the Justice Department should do to stop the Texas abortion law

Laurence H. Tribe is the Carl M. Loeb University Professor emeritus and a professor of constitutional law emeritus at Harvard Law School. The Texas legislature and five Supreme Court justices have joined forces to eviscerate women’s abortion rights — the legislature by creating and the justices by leaving in place a system of private bounties designed to intimidate all who would help women exercise the right to choose. But the federal government has — and should use — its own powers, including criminal prosecution, to prevent the law from being enforced and to reduce its chilling effects.
Pennsylvania Stateabc27.com

Pa. redistricting panel votes to end prison gerrymandering

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — From having an unfair advantage over its opponent,s a redistricting panel voted to end prison gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. Basically, this counts prisoners where they used to live instead of counting them where they’re in prison. This gives more political power to their home districts and takes...

