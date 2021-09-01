Federal Panel Grants Republican Request To Intervene In Suit Over Redistricting

A federal panel of judges has granted a Republican request to let lawmakers intervene in a suit over redistricting. A second request to intervene by voting advocacy groups is still pending. The court wants to consolidate the suits and has given all parties until next Tuesday to show reasons why that shouldn’t happen. The lawsuit over redistricting was brought by Democrats last month. They want the federal court to draw the next set of political maps for Wisconsin. They argue state lawmakers and Governor Tony Evers aren’t likely to reach a timely consensus.