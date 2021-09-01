Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri nursing homes struggle to boost dismal staff vaccination rates, fear new federal mandate will cause exodus

By Michele Munz, Annika Merrilees St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Most of the residents of Crestwood Health Care Center, a nursing home near Florissant, are fully vaccinated. Most of the staff isn't. With just 10% of its 93 health care workers receiving the shot as of early August, the north St. Louis County facility had one of the lowest staff vaccination rates in the state. But the facility isn't alone: Missouri is nearly last in the nation for vaccination rates among nursing home employees.

