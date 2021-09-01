Cancel
Financial Reports

Campbell Soup forecasts full-year profit below estimates

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Campbell Soup Co forecast fiscal 2022 earnings below market estimates on Wednesday, as higher packaging, ingredients and transportation expenses eat into its profit margins. Packaged foods makers have been wrestling with higher costs of ingredients such as wheat, edible oils and corn, while also spending heavily on freight to...

mymixfm.com

