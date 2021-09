They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but this doesn’t even come close to the value of an image from a space telescope. So much of what we know about the universe has to be appreciated abstractly, such as the past habitability of Venus and Mars, the inside of a black hole and the subsurface oceans of Europa. In many cases, you need context to understand an amazing new discovery, like briny liquid water on Mars or geysers on Enceladus. But when you see an image captured by a space telescope, the splendor is right there in front of you.