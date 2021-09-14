CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Crowd is Getting Better': CrowdStrike (CRWD) Falls Despite Topping Estimates as Strong Results Likely Priced In, Analysts Raise PTs on 'Another Strong Quarter'

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are down over 3% in pre-open Wednesday despite the fact that the cybersecurity company delivered stronger-than-expected results and guidance. CrowdStrike reported Q2 EPS of $0.11 to beat the analyst estimate of $0.09....

www.streetinsider.com

George Kurtz
