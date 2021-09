Given the rising demand for new and used cars to avoid public transport amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, auto dealers CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Shift (SFT) should benefit in the coming months. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) in Cambridge, Mass., and San Francisco’s Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) are two prominent players in the auto dealership space. CARG operates an online automotive marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of new and used cars and related accessories with dealers in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Germany, using proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics. SFT provides an end-to-end auto e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars.