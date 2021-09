Apple’s annual iPhone launch event traditionally takes place in September every year. Last year, though, the launch was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which lead to a delay in production. The iPhone 12 series was announced in October with two of the models — the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max — going on sale only a month later in November. This time around, it seems like Apple has got its original schedule back in place for the iPhone 13 launch, or at least that’s what the rumors indicate.