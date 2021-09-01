Cancel
Food & Drinks

Playful Cheese Snack Branding

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cathedral City Nibbles range is being updated by the cheese brand to help make it more applicable for younger consumers with a more playful approach to branding. The cheese now features packs with a smiling face that is sure to catch the eye of shoppers and be more applicable for families doing their weekly shop. Each bag of the cheese snack also comes with a new pattern on the inside that invites younger consumers to partake in some play and learning by answering questions and mimicking the faces depicted.

