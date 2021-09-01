Kansas City man injured after pursuit in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Neb. — A Kansas City man was injured after crashing his vehicle while attempting to drive away from a traffic stop in Custer County. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper saw a Chevy Silverado speeding on Highway 40 near Oconto. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. NSP said the trooper initiated a pursuit.