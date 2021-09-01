Cancel
Spice Girls Releasing Deluxe Edition of Debut Album, 'Spice25'

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spice Girls announced on Wednesday (Sept. 1) that they will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Spice, with a deluxe edition of the collection. Due out on Oct. 29, Spice25 will come as a two-CD set inside a hardback book, as well as in cassette and vinyl versions and an exclusive remastered Apple music edition of the original in Dolby Atmos.

