Pumpkin patches are one of the most popular fall traditions, and it’s easy to see why. The autumn air and colorful leaves are perfect photo opportunities, and there’s no shortage of fun activities to do with your family – from carving pumpkins to visiting with local farmers to taking hayrides and enjoying festive fall treats, there’s something for everyone at pumpkin patches. If you’re looking for an easy way to welcome fall, consider heading out to your local pumpkin patch this weekend!