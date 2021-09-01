Jumping Cholla Facts

The jumping cholla is a beautiful, big cactus which can be found in the Sonoran Desert, however despite its magnificent beauty, people could not let go of the fact that this plant has a nasty side. Yes, it is about its barbed cactus spines that would attach themselves to people and animals who come too close resulting in the common painful reaction. Known to flourish in the very harsh environment of the desert, this plant has developed a wonderful adaptation to survive and to protect itself from hungry plant-eaters. The jumping cholla can symbolize the strive for survival and staying strong even when facing hard challenges in life. Listed below are our informative and entertaining facts about this awesome plant that will surely be worth your time.