Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

September 1, 2021 Morning News

Posted by 
Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Five military members lost as a plane goes down off San Diego, a city not much smaller than Hutch devastated by Ida in Louisiana, plus more from Hutch Post.

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Sunday morning news update

In this news update, Monday marks the first day of classes for students in Springfield, American International College is wrapping up its move in weekend with a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, and people across Massachusetts are mourning the loss of a U.S. Marine and Massachusetts native killed in the deadly Kabul Airport attack. Also Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has the latest forecast.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene on hospitals reaching capacity due to Covid surge: ‘We can’t live forever’

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her campaign of spreading misinformation related to Covid-19 after being suspended from Twitter this week. During an interview with a pro-Trump online broadcasting network called “Real America’s Voice”, Ms Greene falsely claimed that news reports were overhyping a surge of Covid-19 in many states, particularly those where rates of unvaccinated Americans remain high.
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
EconomyCNBC

Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.
Honolulu, HIweatherboy.com

Large Quake Rocks Mexico ; Tsunami Possible

A powerful 7.4 earthquake struck near Guerrero, Mexico this evening and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, Hawaii reports that hazardous waves from this earthquake are possible within 185 miles from the epicenter along the Pacific coast of Mexico. “Government agencies responsible for threatened coastal areas should take action...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Larry could impact New Jersey, East Coast shores

Hurricane Larry moved over the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday around 780 miles southeast of Bermuda – however, impacts from the Category 3 storm are forecast to extend to U.S. shores. The hurricane, with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph with higher gusts, has hurricane-force winds reaching outward up to 70...
Las Vegas, NVvitalvegas.com

Behold the Most Annoying Spot in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a magical place, filled with wonders beyond imagination. It is also home to a place so annoying, it pretty much dares people to not fly into a rage when they encounter it. The most annoying spot in Las Vegas, and possibly the world, is at the Forum...

Comments / 0

Community Policy