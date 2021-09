Meghan Markle has made it no secret that the driving force behind her and Prince Harry's decision to leave the U.K. was because of the stress that came from the British media, and according to the Duchess of Sussex, the lack of support from the royal family. In fact, Meghan even suggested that the royals might have had an "active role" in the way she and Prince Harry were portrayed in the media. "I don't know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in her and Harry's bombshell interview from March, per BBC. "And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean — there's a lot that's been lost already."