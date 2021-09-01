Cancel
Why it took years for A Great Big World to release ‘Particles’ into the universe

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Great Big World has finally released their third album, Particles — and it only took four years and three different record labels for the music to see the light of day. The album was actually supposed to come out in 2018, but when A Great Big World left their record label, the process was stalled. Time passed and they got another record deal, but then their pal Christina Aguilera — their duet partner on the Grammy-winning hit “Say Something” — came back into the picture. They signed to yet another label in order to release a second duet with her: 2019’s “Fall On Me.”

