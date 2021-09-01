Nebraska Woman faces drug possession charges following Traffic Stop in Red OaK

(Red Oak) A Nebraska woman faces drug charges following a traffic stop in Red Oak.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle at 4:28 on Wednesday morning in the alley of the W. 100 block between Prospect and Elm Streets.

The investigation led to the arrest of 41-year old Shannon Marie Lee of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver between five grams and 100 KG, a class B felony.

Deputies transported Lee to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $25,000 bond.