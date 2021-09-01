Zoom-call blunders led to someone getting axed, 1 in 4 bosses say

The big joke for the last year and a half is that everyone working from home is not wearing pants while embracing a more casual relationship to work. But when it comes to work-from-home calls — particularly on video conferencing apps like Zoom — you’d best not get too comfortable a la Jeffrey Toobin. According to a new report by Vyopta Inc., a company that offers workplace and collaboration insights, nearly one in four U.S. executives have seen someone at their company get fired for making a video or audio conference mistake (as reported by Bloomberg).