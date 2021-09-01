Three films shot in Georgia getting sequels: ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘Den of Thieves,’ ‘Greenland’

It seems that another major Disney hybrid release did well enough to merit a sequel. Jungle Cruise probably would have been a bigger hit for Disney in the pre-pandemic days, but this is the reality that we live in. The movie currently sits at $187 million at the worldwide box office and $100 million at the domestic about a month after the movie came out. In 2019, those numbers would have meant that someone was getting fired, but combined with the unknown numbers at the Premier Access level, Disney must be happy with it. Or they think the franchise has the potential to take the loss on the first one with the hopes that the sequel will do better down the road. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jungle Cruise 2 is indeed happening, and original stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt and co-writer Michael Green are also set to return. The report also says that it seems likely that director Jaume Collet-Serra will also return along with the production team. No world on any other members of the supporting cast yet.