Georgia State

Three films shot in Georgia getting sequels: ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘Den of Thieves,’ ‘Greenland’

By Rodney Ho
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 7 days ago
It’s too soon to say if any of the sequels will also be shot in the state. Two films starring Gerard Butler and a Disney flick starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have been shot in Georgia in recent years. All three movies ― 2018′s “Den of Thieves,”...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

