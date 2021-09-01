Bond Set For Cooper Murder Suspect
Bond is $1. 5 million for the man charged with murdering another man in front of the Cooper-Mart on West Dallas Street in Cooper. Officials are accusing 47-year-old Robert Clevon Jeffery of the murder of 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper. He’s also charged with shooting 21-year-old Saquan Harrion-Reynolds, who remains hospitalized in stable condition. The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information should call the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 903-395-2146.easttexasradio.com
