Bond Set For Cooper Murder Suspect

A Spaulding man who was arrested after an overnight manhunt is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says 44-year-old William Cooper drove at officers as he left his residence after police were called there on a welfare check. Authorities had been told that Cooper was in distress and may have overdosed. Police say shots were fired before Cooper fled. He was located after a four-hour search and was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked in the county jail. Campbell says a number of guns were seized from Cooper’s residence and shell casings were also retrieved from the scene.