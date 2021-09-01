Cancel
Video evidence clears Mississippi man of murder charges in 2019 shooting

By Magnolia State Live
A Mississippi man will no longer face murder charges after prosecutors say they have evidence proves he was not responsible for a 2019 fatal shooting.

In court documents, prosecutors said that they have video evidence that shows that Garry Owen Langston, 39, is not responsible for firing the shot that killed 52-year-old Charles Ponthieux.

Langston, of Madison County, was indicted in 2020 for Ponthieux’s murder. The charges have been dropped against Langston.

Ponthieux reportedly was on his way from work when he crashed his pickup truck into two men on an ATV near the intersection of Hanging Moss and Forest Avenue in Jackson. After the wreck, Ponthieux and the men reportedly got into an argument.

Langston had been accused of exchanging gunfire with the men standing near the ATV after the crash. Langston was accused of missing the men and shooting Ponthieux in the back while he was on the phone with a 911 operator.

Prosecutors say that enhanced surveillance video shows the fatal shots were fired by the unknown males involved in the accident and not by Langston, who fired at the men after Ponthieux falls to the ground, according to the video.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

