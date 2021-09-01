Video evidence clears Mississippi man of murder charges in 2019 shooting

A Mississippi man will no longer face murder charges after prosecutors say they have evidence proves he was not responsible for a 2019 fatal shooting.

In court documents, prosecutors said that they have video evidence that shows that Garry Owen Langston, 39, is not responsible for firing the shot that killed 52-year-old Charles Ponthieux.

Langston, of Madison County, was indicted in 2020 for Ponthieux’s murder. The charges have been dropped against Langston.

Ponthieux reportedly was on his way from work when he crashed his pickup truck into two men on an ATV near the intersection of Hanging Moss and Forest Avenue in Jackson. After the wreck, Ponthieux and the men reportedly got into an argument.

Langston had been accused of exchanging gunfire with the men standing near the ATV after the crash. Langston was accused of missing the men and shooting Ponthieux in the back while he was on the phone with a 911 operator.

Prosecutors say that enhanced surveillance video shows the fatal shots were fired by the unknown males involved in the accident and not by Langston, who fired at the men after Ponthieux falls to the ground, according to the video.