Minnesota Drag Queen Creates First-of-its-Kind Art Display with Drag Race Outfits

Have you seen this? I just happened by this on Tuesday as it was bring set up. Mostly all you can see from the outside is a whole bunch of tents. And it looks fairly massive. I have seen Cirque shows before, but not with a water feature. This is called a "Water Circus". And it begins tomorrow (September 9) and runs through Sunday the 12th. It's just a one weekend show. But there are a few times set up for shows. Tickets are on sale now and run anywhere from $10 for a child and up to $50 for an adult.