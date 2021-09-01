Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota Drag Queen Creates First-of-its-Kind Art Display with Drag Race Outfits

Racers, start your engines, and may the best drag queen win!. Utica Queen, a standout competitor on RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 is a Utica, Minnesota native that will have her iconic Drag Race looks on display for us all to enjoy. “Homecoming Queen,” a 4,000-square-foot art exhibition exploring the wonderful world of Utica Queen will be on display at the Rochester Art Center starting December 4th:

