Mr. Smalls Latest Venue To Require Vaccine Or Negative Test

If you are out and about in Santa Barbara over the next several weeks and you think you see an elephant, it’s not necessarily the DTs. “Light Elephant,” a 16-foot-tall inflatable white sculpture, is part of a multimedia art project that’s the brainchild of Iman Djouini, artist and professor at UCSB’s College of Creative Studies and Department of Art, and Jonathan Taube, artist/architectural designer. When I spoke with Djouini by Zoom on September 2, she acknowledged that the roll out of this project has been somewhat mysterious by intention, saying that “we don’t want to dictate what’s going on” with how people interpret the project. Expect to see the elephant at various sites over the next several weeks until it settles down for a nap in the gallery at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara on September 22.