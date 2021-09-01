Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Millvale, PA

Mr. Smalls Latest Venue To Require Vaccine Or Negative Test

By Tyler Friel
wisr680.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Smalls Theatre in Millvale is the latest concert venue to require a COVID vaccine or negative test in order to see a show. The venue announced this week that the policy takes effect immediately. Concert-goers can show their vaccine card itself or a clear photocopy of their card. The...

www.wisr680.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millvale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Butler, PA
Health
City
Butler, PA
Butler, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Butler, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Butlerradio Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Colorado Springs, COColorado Springs Independent

The Black Sheep joins growing number of venues requiring patrons to show COVID vaccine cards, negative test results

In the Indy’s Aug. 11 cover story, Mountain Goats leader John Darnielle talked about his band’s return to the road for their first post-lockdown tour. Initially, he’d been totally excited by the prospect of once again playing for fans live and in person. But as the tour approached, the Delta variant brought with it a new surge in infections, and it was soon clear that this would not be the kind of victory lap the band had been expecting.
San Luis Obispo, CAslohsexpressions.com

COVID-19: putting an end to live music, again?

Photo courtesy of senior Stella McSween. Once COVID-19 hit in 2020, many musical artists began to postpone or cancel their live shows. However, as vaccines are continuing to be administered, more and more social events are being held. Concerts, which were postponed at the beginning of quarantine, have already been held or rescheduled for later this year. The possibility of live music got San Luis Obispo High School students excited to see some of their favourite artists live again.
EntertainmentCNBC

From the mailroom to making $100 million Hollywood deals

If Charles King's life were a movie script, no studio would buy it. It's too unbelievable. A young black man packs up his belongings in a U Haul truck, moves to the Los Angeles site unseen with nothing more than a list of names. That kid eventually lands in a mailroom at WME and goes on to become the first black partner at a major talent agency. From broke to a millionaire in less than 10 years. But his journey doesn't stop there. Not even close.
Butler, PAwisr680.com

Masks A Hot Topic At Commissioner Meeting

Masks were a hot debate at yesterday’s county commissioner meeting. Due to the rising number of COVID cases, the county solicitor required masks to be worn inside the public meeting room. However, there was a group of around a dozen residents who did not comply with that order. They were...
Butler, PAwisr680.com

Local Historian To Host McConnells Mill Talk

A local historian will lead a presentation tonight on the history of the creation of a unique local state park. Historian and author Polly Shaw is scheduled to be at Moraine State Park to discuss and share insights of the time between the closing of the McConnell’s Mill business in 1928 and when it was opened as a state park in 1957.
Butler, PAwisr680.com

BMH Data: COVID Hospitalizations And Cases Rise In August

The numbers of hospitalizations, ICU patients, and deaths due to COVID-19 are going back up at the Butler Memorial Hospital after seeing very low numbers the previous months. We’ve kept data throughout the pandemic to look at continuing trends associated with COVID-19 and the Butler Health System. Just as in...
Butler, PAwisr680.com

BMH’s Love: COVID Cases Starting To Strain Hospital

As COVID cases surge locally, so has been the number of hospitalized patients. Butler Health System’s Infectious Disease Director Dr. John Love says it’s now reaching a level where it’s impacting the hospital’s operations. “We are really starting to see the volume of these patients starting to strain our health...
MusicPosted by
Power 96

Wendy Dio Explains Problems With Ronnie James Dio Hologram Tour

Wendy Dio recently spoke about the problems she faced with the polarizing Ronnie James Dio hologram. Due to many technical and financial aspects, the scope of a hologram tour became extremely limited and is partially why the project is “on hold.”. The Dio hologram made its U.S. debut at the...
New York City, NYcititour.com

Live Performance in NYC This Week

Sanctuary City: 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok’s latest play, an unforgettable story about lifelong friends that ultimately asks all of us what we’re willing to sacrifice for someone we love, comes to the Lucille Lortel Theatre courtesy of New York Theatre Workshop starting on September 8. www.nytw.org. Yeah, But...
Saxonburg, PAwisr680.com

Arts Festival And Sprankle’s Octoberfest To Team Up

There’s a bit of a change coming to this weekend’s Arts Festival in Saxonburg. The annual event is moving slightly down the road to coincide with Sprankle’s Octoberfest. Event organizers say that craft and vendors will be set up on Main Street, the grassy area near the Fireman’s grounds, and at Spankle’s Neighborhood Market.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Light Elephant Attracts Attention in Downtown Santa Barbara

If you are out and about in Santa Barbara over the next several weeks and you think you see an elephant, it’s not necessarily the DTs. “Light Elephant,” a 16-foot-tall inflatable white sculpture, is part of a multimedia art project that’s the brainchild of Iman Djouini, artist and professor at UCSB’s College of Creative Studies and Department of Art, and Jonathan Taube, artist/architectural designer. When I spoke with Djouini by Zoom on September 2, she acknowledged that the roll out of this project has been somewhat mysterious by intention, saying that “we don’t want to dictate what’s going on” with how people interpret the project. Expect to see the elephant at various sites over the next several weeks until it settles down for a nap in the gallery at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara on September 22.
Butler, PAwisr680.com

Local And Statewide COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Rise

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID continues to grow both in Butler and across the state. According to the Butler Health System, as of Tuesday morning 33 patients are hospitalized at Butler Memorial Hospital with three of those in the ICU. This is an increase of 10 compared to last Thursday. The hospital also reported one death to the state on Saturday.
Butler, PAwisr680.com

Labor Day History; Meant To Honor The Worker

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and most folks have the day off. But, what exactly is Labor Day and why do we celebrate?. The federal holiday’s origin starts back during the Industrial Revolution of the late 1800s. During that time, the average worker was logging 12 hour days. And as manufacturing became more popular, workers began organizing for better pay and working conditions.
Musictheyoungfolks.com

New Music: Parker Releases “Dynamite”

DJ and dance music producer Parker releases his brand-new track, “Dynamite,” the third single from his upcoming LP, Gateway. Parker explains, “‘Dynamite’ was one of the first records I made for my upcoming album. It captures everything I was feeling and even what people were feeling during such a hard time last year. I hope this record helps you as much as it helped me.”
Las Vegas, NVhennemusic.com

The Black Crowes add pair of Las Vegas shows to reunion tour

The Black Crowes have added a pair of shows in Las Vegas this fall as part of their reunion tour. The November 18 and November 19 concerts at the House Of Blues will see the reunited pair of brothers Chris and Rich Robinson performing the classic rock group’s 1990 debut, “Shake Your Money Maker”, in its entirety alongside a greatest hits set.
Rock Musiclittlevillagemag.com

Album Review and Q&A: ENGLISH — ‘Mona Lucy’

The Des Moines-based band ENGLISH began a few years ago when guitarist and vocalist Chris English assembled a group to record some songs he’d written to commemorate 25 years of remission from childhood cancer. English enlisted Justin Goes on bass, Russ Tomlinson on drums, Hans Decker on trumpet and Tommy Doggett on saxophone. Those songs became their debut album, There’s Nothing New Under the Sun, which was released in 2017.

Comments / 0

Community Policy