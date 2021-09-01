Week One Game Preview - Duke at UNC Charlotte

As far as predictions, Inside Carolina's On the Beat Live crew stunk in week one. But the great thing about football that fans often forget - while games are long, seasons are longer and Carolina’s 0-1 start is not what anyone ordered, but there are 11 to 13 more opportunities for Carolina Football to get back on track and live up to expectations. The OTB crew of Gregory Hall, Greg Barnes and host Tommy Ashley take a peek back to the loss in Blacksburg with eyes forward in discussing what adjustments and changes and most importantly, growth, needs to happen for those preseason goals and aspirations to become reality. Watch this week's show below, and be sure to tune in live to watch and participate in the program every Tuesday at 9 p.m.