Charlotte, NC

Week One Game Preview - Duke at UNC Charlotte

By Adam Rowe
Cover picture for the articleDuke is set to kick off its 2021 season with a Friday night road game at Jerry Richardson Stadium on UNC-Charlotte's campus. Looking to shake off a 2-9 season, the Blue Devils completed Fall Camp mostly unscathed of injuries and will put a depth chart on the field full of experienced players.

