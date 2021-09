Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The remnants of Ida will move through the mid-Atlantic states today bringing heavy rain. We will have a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm today with chance 20-30%, so most areas will be dry today. It will be breezy with gusty southwest winds today and highs in the upper-80s to near 90 for most areas and mid-80s at the beachfront.