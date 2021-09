We spoke with an old friend this week, Randy Adams of New Orleans - first came on our show soon after Hurricane Katrina struck his beloved hometown in August 2005. And Randy drove his wife, his father, his wife's uncle, his son, his son's girlfriend and the five Adams family dogs in a two-car caravan to take shelter in Memphis. We were impressed by Randy's humor, humility and eye for detail and have kept in touch over the years and, of course, wanted to speak with him this week in the wake of Hurricane Ida.