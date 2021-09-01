Estonia ahead in national digital identity race

Louise Maynard-Atem from Women in Identity shares her view on the importance of establishing an inclusive identity system for a thriving digital economy. The need for improved digital identity systems and infrastructure has been a pressing requirement for many years, as more businesses have moved their operations online. The pandemic has accelerated that shift online and increased the focus on the need for a digital identity infrastructure over the last 18 months. This presents us with a unique opportunity to enable economic and societal value creation as digital identity systems are the gatekeeper to access services like online banking, ecommerce, and insurance. However, we also need to recognise that the use of technology in digital identity systems has the potential to further entrench, and potentially exacerbate, the exclusionary and biased practises that persist in society today. Simply digitising what were previously analogue processes and utilising flawed data would be a missed opportunity to deliver systems and services that benefit all citizens.