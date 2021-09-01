Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Estonia ahead in national digital identity race

thepaypers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder Estonia’s new framework for the national digital identity system, identities will be linked with digital wallets for ID authentication and personal attributes. Estonia’s national digital identity system has been established for many years, and now that the European Commission plans to bring in a European Digital Identity in the form of a mobile app, the country is well ahead and planning further.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Identity#Race#European Union#Smartphone App#The European Commission#Facebook#Eu#Estonians
Related
Public HealthTelegraph

Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.
EconomyFXStreet.com

EU Commission: Will not agree to a renegotiation of Northern Ireland protocol

In a statement published on Monday, the European Commission said that they take note of the UK ministerial statement regarding the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol on the current basis, including the continuation of existing grace periods, per Reuters. "Our focus remains on identifying long-term, flexible and practical solutions...
Cell Phonesbiometricupdate.com

Estonia plans digital wallet, Netherlands urged to upgrade digital ID infrastructure

From Estonia’s long-time running national identity scheme to the Netherlands’s foundational ID, Europe will soon be conducting much of its digital identity authentication and vaccination verification via an EU-wide shared app. Estonia’s national digital identity system has been established for many years, and now that the European Commission plans to...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Most Europeans want their governments to regulate cryptocurrency

A poll for Euronews has found that a majority of Europeans want their own governments to regulate cryptocurrency while a growing number would also support the creation of national digital currencies. It also found that the majority of respondents in each country would rather their own government determine financial regulations,...
Entertainmentthepaypers.com

Spotify and Tinkoff partner in Russia

Spotify has partnered with Tinkoff in Russia to allow Tinkoff ecosystem customers to subscribe and set up automatic payments for the music service via the Tinkoff super app or at Tinkoff.ru. Tinkoff will be offering up to 25% cashback on each payment for a Spotify subscription. Everyone who registers for...
Businessthepaypers.com

BAWAG selects SIA as a technology partner

BAWAG, an Austria-based bank, has selected SIA as the technology partner for the management and processing of the credit and prepaid cards portfolio issued by BAWAG, easybank, and PayLife. SIA is extending its partnership with BAWAG which can focus on its core business whilst benefiting from IT synergies with the...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

As US gives up on federated digital identity, Europe tries again with SSI

The idea of providing digital ID to people throughout an open federated identity ecosystem with multiple providers may have to be abandoned, according to Jeremy Grant, who led the Obama administrations attempt to encourage just such a system. Grant is now Better Identity Coalition coordinator, and was speaking during AFCEA’s...
biometricupdate.com

Voting open for digital identity excellence with #GoodID, MIT Solve 2021 awards

Voting has begun for the #GoodID awards across four digital identity-related categories and for finalists in MIT Solve awards. #GoodID, the Omidyar Network initiative for digital identity, has published the finalists for its 2021 awards for Community Champions. Voting is open until 30 September to recognize individuals and organizations making an impact in digital ID.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

5 talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s friendly against Estonia

Northern Ireland head to Tallinn on Sunday for a friendly against Estonia. After the highs of Thursday’s World Cup qualifying win over Lithuania and before the crunch fixture against Switzerland on Wednesday, Ian Baraclough will get an opportunity to test some of his fringe players at Le Coq Arena. Here,...
Technologythepaypers.com

Digital identity: more than a subject of debate, but an enabler of the digital economy

Banks are well-positioned to benefit the world and themselves as identity providers. To compete, they must embrace common technical standards that are open and widely used. The Paypers sat with Tony McLaughlin, Managing Director Transaction Banking at Citi, to find out why banks can be the natural providers of digital IDs and why they should work together to balance the impact bigtechs have on consumers’ (use of) data/ data privacy.
Businessthepaypers.com

SurePay raises EUR 12.2 mln to fuel international expansion

Payments company SurePay, provider of Confirmation of Payee (CoP) in the UK and Benelux, has raised a EUR 12.2 million funding round. The funding was led by Connected Capital with Iris Capital, joining Rabo Frontier Ventures to boost the company’s international expansion. The funding will support hiring new business development...
Internetthepaypers.com

Inclusion by design: creating digital identity systems that work for all

Louise Maynard-Atem from Women in Identity shares her view on the importance of establishing an inclusive identity system for a thriving digital economy. The need for improved digital identity systems and infrastructure has been a pressing requirement for many years, as more businesses have moved their operations online. The pandemic has accelerated that shift online and increased the focus on the need for a digital identity infrastructure over the last 18 months. This presents us with a unique opportunity to enable economic and societal value creation as digital identity systems are the gatekeeper to access services like online banking, ecommerce, and insurance. However, we also need to recognise that the use of technology in digital identity systems has the potential to further entrench, and potentially exacerbate, the exclusionary and biased practises that persist in society today. Simply digitising what were previously analogue processes and utilising flawed data would be a missed opportunity to deliver systems and services that benefit all citizens.
Businessthepaypers.com

Airwallex expands to SEA

Airwallex, an Australia-based fintech has announced it is expanding its services in SEA, starting with Malaysia, after securing an MSB licence issued by Malaysia’s central bank. The company sets its sights on growing its presence in Southeast Asia, with teams in Singapore and Malaysia to support Asian businesses. Currently, the...
Australiathepaypers.com

Bano partners with Nium to upgrade digital payments for students in Australia

Bano, an Australia-based fintech, has partnered with Singapore-based payments platform Nium to expand their digital payment solutions for Australian and international students. Through this partnership, Bano will integrate with Nium’s financial services platform to offer card and payment services through the Bano app, an all-in-one app designed to simplify digital...
Economyabc17news.com

EU commission to issue 250 billion euros in green bonds

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is looking to issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds this fall as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The EU’s executive arm said on Tuesday that the bonds will represent 30% of NextGeneratoonEU’s total issuance. The EU said the funds mobilized will be allocated to green projects. The commission said it will issue the first green bond in October, subject to market conditions.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Iota Foundation to support EU blockchain initiative

The European Commission's blockchain initiative has selected the Iota Foundation as one of seven projects to participate in the preliminary stage of designing an EU-wide distributed ledger technology platform. The initiative seeks to increase the efficiency and accountability of the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI), a network of nodes dedicated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy