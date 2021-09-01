Standard Chartered joins Global Digital Finance initiative
Standard Chartered has joined the Global Digital Finance (GDF) Patron Board, a unique international alliance of innovative cryptonatives, fintech companies and banks. The first bank to join the association as a patron member, Standard Chartered will collaborate with other members to advocate and accelerate the adoption of best practices for crypto and digital assets, through a network of strategic innovators across the digital assets value chain that develop industry and governance standards and facilitate engagements between regulators, policy makers as well as professional and industry bodies.thepaypers.com
Comments / 0