Standard Chartered joins Global Digital Finance initiative

thepaypers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandard Chartered has joined the Global Digital Finance (GDF) Patron Board, a unique international alliance of innovative cryptonatives, fintech companies and banks. The first bank to join the association as a patron member, Standard Chartered will collaborate with other members to advocate and accelerate the adoption of best practices for crypto and digital assets, through a network of strategic innovators across the digital assets value chain that develop industry and governance standards and facilitate engagements between regulators, policy makers as well as professional and industry bodies.

#Digital Assets#Global Digital Finance#Gdf Rrb#Patron Board#Fintech#Standard Chartered#Sc Ventures#Bank#Northern Trust#Zodia
