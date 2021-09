Fans who came to see Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on November 14, 1997 knew they were in for something special. The unique concert, intended at one point to be the Bee Gees’ live farewell (it was released as the live album One Night Only), featured hits from what was already an incredible four-decade span of classic songs, as well as a guest appearance by Céline Dion, and a tribute to their departed brother Andy.