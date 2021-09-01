Cancel
Earth911 Podcast: Learning to Instigate Change with Herbicide-Free Campus

By Earth911
Earth 911
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHerbicide-Free Campus is a growing student-led movement to eliminate the use of harmful herbicides, pesticides and other toxins on college and public school campuses. We can all learn from the experience of founders Mackenzie Feldman and Bridget Gustafson, who were student-athletes at the University of California, Berkeley when they started the organization. It now has chapters at seven universities, along with communities at 13 other schools. Mackenzie and Bridget began by forging a local community around concerns about glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup. They started Herbicide-free Campus in 2017 when their volleyball team offered to help weed the grounds at UC Berkeley in exchange for the grounds staff stopping the use of herbicide near the volleyball practice area they used. Partnering with the groundskeeping staff, who were the most directly impacted group, was critical to their success. Within four years had eliminated virtually all herbicide use at Berkeley, protecting workers, students and the insect and animal population.

earth911.com

