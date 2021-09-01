Nium completes acquisition of payments optimisation platform Ixaris

Several ecommerce facts and figures on the development and usage of mobile payments provided by Nick Maynard, Lead Analyst at Juniper Research. The mobile payments market has undergone a significant acceleration in the past 12 months, however, the pandemic has accelerated an existing transition towards mobile as a channel, rather than creating the trend itself. For several years, mobile has been increasing as a proportion of digital commerce. As smartphone ownership has become very high in many markets and is even rising rapidly in emerging markets, the app has surfaced as the most important sales channel in ecommerce and is growing in importance in store.