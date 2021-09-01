Nium completes acquisition of payments optimisation platform Ixaris
US-based fintech acceleration platform Nium has announced the completion of its acquisition of UK-based, payments optimisation platform for travel Ixaris. Nium has received all regional jurisdiction regulatory approvals for the acquisition and welcomes Ixaris as its latest payments business unit. The definitive agreement to acquire Ixaris was announced on 7 June 2021. All of Ixaris’ 86 employees in London and Malta are now part of the Nium family. Ixaris is a payments optimisation company with a portfolio of virtual Mastercard and Visa cards. UK-based with offices in Malta, Ixaris is also a principal member of Visa and Mastercard.thepaypers.com
