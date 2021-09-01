Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nium completes acquisition of payments optimisation platform Ixaris

thepaypers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based fintech acceleration platform Nium has announced the completion of its acquisition of UK-based, payments optimisation platform for travel Ixaris. Nium has received all regional jurisdiction regulatory approvals for the acquisition and welcomes Ixaris as its latest payments business unit. The definitive agreement to acquire Ixaris was announced on 7 June 2021. All of Ixaris’ 86 employees in London and Malta are now part of the Nium family. Ixaris is a payments optimisation company with a portfolio of virtual Mastercard and Visa cards. UK-based with offices in Malta, Ixaris is also a principal member of Visa and Mastercard.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optimisation#Global Payments#Mastercard#Australia#Fintech#Visa#Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Singapore
Related
BusinessTire Review

Bridgestone Completes Acquisition of Azuga Holdings

Bridgestone Americas announced that it has competed the acquisition of Azuga Holdings, Inc. and the Azuga fleet management platform from Sumeru Equity Partners, Danlaw, Inc., and other shareholders. The acquisition is valued at $391 million and accelerates Bridgestone’s effort to deploy a comprehensive fleet management solution as a central pillar of its advanced mobility strategy, Bridgestone said.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

PayPal To Acquire Paidy

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced that it has agreed to acquire Paidy, a leading two-sided payments platform and provider of buy now, pay later solutions in Japan, for ¥300 billion or approximately US$2.7 billion, principally in cash. The acquisition will expand PayPal's capabilities, distribution and relevance in the domestic payments market in Japan, the third largest ecommerce market in the world, complementing the company's existing cross-border ecommerce business in the country.
Businessthepaypers.com

FinXP becomes a principal member of Mastercard

FinXP, a Malta-based fintech, has announced a partnership with Mastercard to expand its payment and banking services as a Mastercard member and card issuer. Being principal member, FinXP will work directly with Mastercard to offer new card solutions to its base of banking customers that are predominantly based across Europe.
Economythepaypers.com

European Payments Initiative: the path to success

Paul Thomalla from Finastra explains how the European Payments Initiative will transform Europe’s payments landscape and what developments will be needed to make it a success. The European Payments Initiative (EPI) has the potential to transform Europe’s payments landscape and replace the current cards system with a system that can...
BusinessAmerican Banker

JPMorgan to take majority stake in Volkswagen payments platform

JPMorgan Chase is buying a majority stake in Volkswagen AG’s payments platform, extending its services further into the auto industry. The U.S. bank said it will acquire close to 75% of Volkswagen Payments SA in a statement Wednesday. It plans to work with the car manufacturer to develop the platform for new markets that could use internet-connected vehicles as a way to pay.
Economythepaypers.com

Egyptian fintech MNT-Halan secures USD 120 million of investment

Egypt-based microfinance lending and payments company MNT-Halan has received an investment of USD 120 million. MNT-Halan has more than four million customers in Egypt and has disbursed more than USD 1.7 billion in loans, the investors told Reuters. The investment was completed in August 2021, said company officials. MNT-Halan was...
Businessthepaypers.com

Gr4vy partners with Banked and GoCardless to streamline ecommerce payments

US-based cloud-native payments company Gr4vy has announced two new partnerships with real-time payments network Banked and UK-based fintech GoCardless, focused on A2A payments. The partnership between Gr4vy and GoCardless allows merchants’ customers to take advantage of worldwide payments directly from a bank account, whether they chose to use open banking...
Menlo Park, CAmassdevice.com

Stryker completes Gauss Surgical acquisition

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced today that it acquired Gauss Surgical and its Triton platform for an undisclosed amount. Menlo Park, California-based Gauss Surgical designed the Triton artificial intelligence-enabled platform for the real-time monitoring of blood loss during surgery. The platform has demonstrated improvements in maternal and surgical care through earlier recognition of hemorrhage leading to earlier intervention, according to a news release.
Technologythepaypers.com

Atome launches loyalty rewards programme Atome+ in Singapore

Singapore-based Buy Now, Pay Later operator Atome has launched Atome+, its in-app loyalty rewards programme in Singapore. Through Atome+, shoppers will earn points for purchases made using Atome across online and offline retailers in Singapore. These points can be redeemed against further purchases at selected merchants, including LEGO, Kinohimitsu, Pedro, and Melissa, or to offset future transactions. Atome shoppers earn 1 Atome+ point for every USD 1 spent. To celebrate the launch of Atome+ in Singapore, shoppers will receive up to 3 times more Atome+ points from 9 to 12 September 2021. Existing Atome users can also earn additional 1,000 points for every successful referral from now until 30 September 2021.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Six and Inventx connect their open banking platforms

Switzerland-based financial services company Six and financial and insurance services IT partner Inventx have announced making their open banking platforms ‘b.Link’ and ‘ix.OpenFinancePlattform’ compatible with one another. This is intended to give financial institutions and third-party providers easier access to the Swiss open finance ecosystem. According to a Six representative,...
Businessthepaypers.com

BP Ventures invests USD 11.9 mln in in-car payments provider Ryd to support expansion

BP Ventures, an investment company of UK-based BP, has invested EUR 20 mln in Germany-based payments startup Ryd to expand its services in the international market. Ryd service allows users to piece together online payments for services like fuel purchases, EV charging and car washing via the startup’s app or integration with smart car systems. BP already offers digital payment options in the UK and the Netherlands through its BPme app. As part of its investment and partnership with Ryd, the company hopes to expand its digital offerings as it learns from the startup’s secure and flexible digital payment options. Ryd will get the benefit of scaling its technology to BP customers across Europe.
Businesslabelandnarrowweb.com

Avery Dennison completes acquisition of Vestcom

Avery Dennison Corporation has announced it has completed the acquisition of Vestcom for the purchase price of $1.45 billion, subject to customary adjustments. Vestcom is now an Avery Dennison company. Vestcom is a provider of pricing and branded labeling solutions at the shelf-edge for retailers and consumer packaged goods companies....
Businessthepaypers.com

Standard Chartered to launch a digital-only bank in Singapore

Standard Chartered has agreed a joint venture deal to launch a digital-only bank in Singapore with the country's National Trades Union Congress (NTUC). A Standard Chartered vehicle will take a 60% stake in the venture, worth USD 107.28 million, with the NTUC's enterprise arm taking the remaining 40% stake. The...
NFLthepaypers.com

Mobile payments: key market developments

Several ecommerce facts and figures on the development and usage of mobile payments provided by Nick Maynard, Lead Analyst at Juniper Research. The mobile payments market has undergone a significant acceleration in the past 12 months, however, the pandemic has accelerated an existing transition towards mobile as a channel, rather than creating the trend itself. For several years, mobile has been increasing as a proportion of digital commerce. As smartphone ownership has become very high in many markets and is even rising rapidly in emerging markets, the app has surfaced as the most important sales channel in ecommerce and is growing in importance in store.
Businessthepaypers.com

SoftBank partners with Deutsche Telekom AG

Japan-based SoftBank has announced that it has entered a strategic partnership and equity share swap agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG (DT). Under the strategic partnership between the two companies, SoftBank’s more than 300 portfolio companies gain access to an additional, approximately 240 million DT customers across Europe and the US, providing these portfolio companies the ability to scale. DT will benefit from ARPU increase, churn reduction and JV participation.
Economythepaypers.com

PPRO integrates Indonesia-based payment methods Jenius Pay and Linkaja

Germany-based local payments infrastructure provider PPRO has announced their integration of two payment methods in Indonesia, Jenius Pay and LinkAja. These latest additions to PPRO’s platform will enable international payment companies and their merchants to cater to Indonesia’s preferred payment methods. This integration was released in cooperation with PPRO’s partner DOKU, a payment technology company that enables more Indonesians to pay with their trusted payment methods when shopping online and onsite.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Hamburg Commercial Bank goes live with Broadridge's Payments as a Service

Hamburg Commercial Bank has announced it is live using Broadridge's Payments as a Service to transform the bank's international payments processing for corporate clients based on PPI AG´s market payments platform. Broadridge’s Payments as a Service operating platform already includes necessary TARGET2 MX and SWIFT MX enhancements, while subsequent phases...

Comments / 0

Community Policy