Aug. 30—BUCHAREST — Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Monday that Romania can afford to receive migrants, provided that its security organisations does the vetting. "On the migration component: Romania, you know very well, has two custody centres that can host over 200 people, and their occupancy rate is less than 60%. We are talking about close-ended centres. It has six asylum centres. These asylum centres can normally house 1,100 people. These days they can house only 751 because two centres are still undergoing refurbishment, and in the six centres there are only 496 migrants," said Bode.