Why being divorced can actually help your dating life

By joeym
WTAX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing divorced might have a negative connotation, but it doesn’t mean your dating life is doomed. Dr. Kelly Campbell, a professor of psychology at California State University, says it’s normal for divorcés to worry about how potential matches and partners will perceive them based on their marital history, but those fears are largely unfounded or at least can be easily overcome. Campbell says, “The days of divorce stigma are long gone unless we’re talking within certain circles such as some religious communities.” Dating coach Joshua Pompey adds, “While nobody wants to be divorced, it communicates to a woman that a man is capable of lifelong commitment and is seeking a lifelong companion, but just hasn’t found ‘the one’ yet.” Another expert adds, “Life-changing events like divorce take courage, and the right person will find that admirable.” And Campbell notes, “The bigger question is whether a person has learned from their past experience, recognize[s] what went wrong, and accept[s] their role in creating the outcome. It’s a red flag when the divorced person blames their partner 100% for the relationship’s demise.” (InsideHook)

wtax.com

Comments / 0

