Why being divorced can actually help your dating life

In the early stages of your relationship, it's easy to get swept up in the romance and revel in the honeymoon phase. This is a wonderful time as you're falling in love and feel like you have the world at your feet, but eventually, all couples move out of this and become more comfortable with one another, and other things in life can get in the way of romance. Whether it's a demanding career, having kids, or other things going on in your life, it's easier than you might think to drift apart from your partner without meaning to. This is one of the reasons why you should make the effort to have regular date nights, and below are a few more of the benefits of doing this.