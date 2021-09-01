Mapping a way forward

In August, Indiana’s legislature received the U.S. Census data, which green lighted the drawing of the district maps for the next decade. Maps will be drawn for national, state and county voting districts. Republicans who control the state house and senate held meetings before the maps and data came in. They have said they will not be holding more public hearings to show the maps they draw and allow for public comment. Map drawing can be multi-partisan and represent diverse communities. This All In For Democracy, Common Cause Indiana, and the Independent Redistricting Commission are gamifying the map drawing process and inviting public participation. They are sponsoring a mapping contest through Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.
