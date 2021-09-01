Mapping a way forward

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Mayor Jim Langfelder names Lakeisha Purchase as his selection to fill the Ward 5 aldermanic vacancy. “Lakeisha not only calls Ward 5 home, but she has been active in neighborhood-building efforts and in the Enos Park Neighborhood Association,” said Mayor Jim Langfelder. “Lakeisha also raised the level of awareness about Capital Township when she tirelessly led an effort to support the extension of the Enos Park TIF, despite the township board’s opposition. I believe she will be a strong voice for the residents of Ward 5 and will keep the best interest of the community in mind. That is why I’m proud to nominate her to fulfill the Ward 5 aldermanic seat on the Springfield City Council.”