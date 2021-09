After forcing four turnovers, Charlotte shutout Pettus in a 34-0 victory to kick off their 2021 campaign. Led by their defense, the Trojans were able to convert the turnovers into points. Senior Anthony Romo came up with an interception and a fumble recovery. Senior Angelo Mosqueda also recorded an interception in the shutout. Head Coach Shawn Vowell praised the impact his defense made throughout the game.