AMC Entertainment announced earlier this month that their US movie theaters would begin accepting bitcoin as payment for tickets and concessions. The announcement comes as the world’s largest cinema chain attempts to bounce back from the hard financial blow it took during COVID lockdowns. A poll of 1,004 people recently conducted by NORC found that 13% of Americans have invested in digital currencies over the last year. A Gallup survey found that Bitcoin ownership tripled in the United States between 2018 and 2021, while the percentage of Americans who view Bitcoin as ‘very risky’ dropped by 5% during that time.