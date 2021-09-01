The WHO Has Identified Another COVID-19 Variant Of Interest: Mu

After a short-lived euphoria following the approval of COVID-19 vaccines, the relentless spread of the highly infectious Delta variant has forced us to return to mask-wearing, even if vaccinated. With varying degrees of protection — from basic cloth face coverings to advanced N95 or KN95 masks — masks have mostly been portrayed as a precautionary measure to prevent the transfer of viral load from one person to another. But what if there was a face mask that could kill the virus? A group of researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) say that’s exactly what they invented.