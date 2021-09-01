The WHO Has Identified Another COVID-19 Variant Of Interest: Mu
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it’s keeping a close eye on a new COVID-19 “variant of interest” (VOI) known as Mu. The Mu variant, aka B.1.621 and B.1.621.1, was first identified in Colombia in January 2021, according to the WHO. Since then, there have been a few sporadic reports of cases of the Mu variant around the globe, combined with some larger outbreaks from other countries in South America and Europe.www.iflscience.com
