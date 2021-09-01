Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The WHO Has Identified Another COVID-19 Variant Of Interest: Mu

By Tom Hale
IFLScience
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization (WHO) has said it’s keeping a close eye on a new COVID-19 “variant of interest” (VOI) known as Mu. The Mu variant, aka B.1.621 and B.1.621.1, was first identified in Colombia in January 2021, according to the WHO. Since then, there have been a few sporadic reports of cases of the Mu variant around the globe, combined with some larger outbreaks from other countries in South America and Europe.

www.iflscience.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Europe#Ecuador#Colombia#Mu#Voi#Voc#Eta#Kappa#Lambda#Who
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Pharmaceuticalsorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Vaccinated People Are Spreading the Covid-19 Delta Variant

Kim Iverson, one of our favorite reporters, is reporting on Joe Rogan’s recent statements regarding Coronavirus. Joe Rogan made some statements that garnered some negative publicity, but Kim Iverson goes through the issues Joe brought up in his podcast and Kim shows that Joe Rogan’s comments were based on facts.
Worlddeseret.com

This country might go into lockdown because of a new COVID variant

Officials are worried “a new strain of the delta variant” could force Israel into lockdown, as the country has reached a high number of active cases compared to two months ago, according to The Jerusalem Post. Israel has been a benchmark for a vaccination with one of the highest vaccination...
Public HealthHyperallergic

A COVID-19 Mask That Kills the Virus? Scientists Say Yes

After a short-lived euphoria following the approval of COVID-19 vaccines, the relentless spread of the highly infectious Delta variant has forced us to return to mask-wearing, even if vaccinated. With varying degrees of protection — from basic cloth face coverings to advanced N95 or KN95 masks — masks have mostly been portrayed as a precautionary measure to prevent the transfer of viral load from one person to another. But what if there was a face mask that could kill the virus? A group of researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) say that’s exactly what they invented.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This vaccine may fight all COVID-19 variants effectively

In a recent study published in ACS Infectious Diseases, researchers found a heat-tolerant COVID-19 vaccine can fight against all current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. They showed the vaccine formulations triggered a strong immune response in mice, protected hamsters from the virus, and remained stable at 37°C for up to a month and at 100°C for up to 90 minutes.
Public Healthhngn.com

South Africa Detects New COVID-19 Variant Believed to be Resistant to Vaccines and Highly Transmissible

A group of genetics researchers in South Africa has identified a new COVID-19 variant with mutations that could make it more infectious and resistant to vaccines. The C.1.2 variant, first detected in the Mpumalanga and Gauteng provinces in South Africa in May, was found to be carrying mutations seen in other variants, such as Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma, according to researchers from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
Scienceabc11.com

Is the mu variant worse than delta? What to know about COVID-19 mutations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the COVID-19 delta variant as one of its "variants of concern" (VOCs) on June 15. According to the CDC, VOCs can be more contagious, more dangerous, less susceptible to available treatments or harder to detect. The uncontrolled spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

COVID-19 variant mu detected in 49 states

The mu coronavirus variant has been detected in 49 states and 42 countries, according to estimates, as health officials keep an eye on the strain to see if it becomes dominant. The strain, also known as B.1.621, was first identified in Colombia in January and was added to the World...
ShoppingSFGate

WHO says new COVID variant 'Mu' shows signs of being vaccine resistant

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this week that another variant of COVID-19, called Mu, has been identified in every U.S. state aside from Nebraska, Vermont and South Dakota. Properties in Mu could make it resistant to current vaccines, though more research is needed before this can be confirmed. WHO describes Mu's qualities as “a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape.”
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

FACT FINDERS: There’s a new variant of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The World Health Organization declared a new COVID-19 variant, and it’s showing possible signs of resistance to vaccines. It is called Mu. This COVID variant was first documented in Colombia in January. The World Health Organization says it is mutated in a way that shows potential properties of immune escape, meaning it may have the ability to evade immunity from a previous COVID infection or vaccination.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Study Identifies New Method That Could Stop COVID-19 Transmission

A new method has been developed to identify specific molecular targets that may be used to disrupt the life cycle of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Simulations and protein engineering efforts could help researchers to identify compounds that would interfere with the spike protein’s function, which would stop the virus from entering the cell. SARS-CoV-2’s genome is passed on to other cells by its spike protein, which transmits it by sticking to host cells. The spike protein is composed of three different kinds of components.
Public Healthdeseret.com

This new COVID-19 symptom is more common with the delta variant

A new COVID-19 symptom as emerged as a result of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Multiple doctors told WFLA, an affiliate of NBC, that their COVID-19 patients have suffered from a new symptom because of their COVID-19 infection: earaches. “People are coming in believing they have a run-of-the-mill earache...

Comments / 0

Community Policy